Việt Nam reports 4,363 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest since July 20

A doctor of Thanh Nhàn Hospital checks a patient from Việt Đức Hospital. Việt Đức Hospital has asked to transfer its patients and their relatives to three other medical facilities in the city to focus on addressing the outbreak. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's COVID-19 caseload continues to decline with 4,363 new cases registered on Tuesday, down by 1,022 compared to the previous day. The national tally now stands at 818,324, of which 813,735 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that have swept the country since late April. HCM City recorded the highest number of daily infections at 1,491, followed by Bình Dương (1,107) and Đồng Nai (653). The other cases were detected in An Giang (172), Bình Thuận (149), Long An (84), Kiên Giang (77), Đồng Tháp (67), Tiền Giang (59), Hậu Giang (48), Cần Thơ (47), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (47), Khánh Hòa (39), Bạc Liêu (39), Tây Ninh (35), Cà Mau (32), Hà Nam (28), Ninh Thuận (18), Bình Định (18), Bình Phước (17), Bến Tre (16), Nghệ An (16), Quảng Bình (15), Quảng Ngãi (15), Quảng Trị (13), Trà Vinh (10), Vĩnh Long (10), Đắk Lắk (8 ), Nam Định (4), Đắk…

