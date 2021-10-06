The new cases include seven imported and 4,356 domestic infections. The local transmissions are confirmed in HCM City (1,960), Bình Dương (852), Đồng Nai (534), An Giang (180), Kiên Giang (79), Long An (74), Tiền Giang (72), Bình Thuận (60), Đắk Lắk (58), Trà Vinh (52), Khánh Hòa (47), Đồng Tháp (47), Cần Thơ (44), Tây Ninh (41), Bạc Liêu (32), Hà Nam (25), Cà Mau (22), Bến Tre (21), Vĩnh Long (20), Gia Lai (20), Bình Định (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (17), Ninh Thuận (14), Hà Nội (9), Quảng Nam (8 ), Đắk Nông (7), Quảng Ngãi (7), Quảng Bình (7), Bình Phước (5), Thừa Thiên Huế (5), Nghệ An (5), Kon Tum (4), Thanh Hóa (2), Nam Định (2), Lạng Sơn (1), Sơn La (1), Ninh Bình (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), Phú Yên (1), and Đà Nẵng (1). Details to follow soon.
- Exchange rate no problem for Viet Nam
- Viet Nam Energy Outlook Report 2019 announced
- Worst day of Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo as 27 new cases of killer virus are confirmed in just 24 hours
- Concerns over Viet Nam-EU FTA signing
- Viet Nam bets on success of SEZs
- Viet Nam, US to enhance infrastructure finance
- Viet Nam seeks to provide fair treatment to ride-hailing, traditional taxi firms
- Report: Baltimore officer's mysterious death was suicide
- Việt Nam have nothing to fear against Thailand: coach Park
- Việt Nam consumer confidence at record high: Nielsen study
Việt Nam reports 4,363 new cases, 119 deaths on Wednesday have 227 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.