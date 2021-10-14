The new cases include four imported and 3,088 domestic infections, with the latter being detected in HCM City (909), Đồng Nai (647), Bình Dương (483), Tây Ninh (274), An Giang (104), Kiên Giang (80), Tiền Giang (72), Bình Thuận (61), Long An (59), Đồng Tháp (49), Đắk Lắk (44), Hậu Giang (36), Khánh Hòa (35), Lâm Đồng (28), Trà Vinh (21), Cần Thơ (20), Quảng Nam (17), Hà Nam (15), Vĩnh Long (14), Đắk Nông (12), Bến Tre (12), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (11), Bình Phước (10), Quảng Ngãi (10), Bình Định (8 ), Lào Cai (7), Quảng Bình (7), Nghệ An (7), Ninh Thuận (6), Thanh Hóa (6), Bạc Liêu (6), Bắc Ninh (4), Thừa Thiên Huế (3), Phú Yên (2), Hà Tĩnh (2), and each one in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Thái Bình, Hải Phòng, Vĩnh Phúc, Phú Thọ, Kon Tum.

Việt Nam reports 3,092 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday have 268 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.