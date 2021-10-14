Việt Nam reports 3,092 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

The new cases include four imported and 3,088 domestic infections, with the latter being detected in HCM City (909), Đồng Nai (647), Bình Dương (483), Tây Ninh (274), An Giang (104), Kiên Giang (80), Tiền Giang (72), Bình Thuận (61), Long An (59), Đồng Tháp (49), Đắk Lắk (44), Hậu Giang (36), Khánh Hòa (35), Lâm Đồng (28), Trà Vinh (21), Cần Thơ (20), Quảng Nam (17), Hà Nam (15), Vĩnh Long (14), Đắk Nông (12), Bến Tre (12), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (11), Bình Phước (10), Quảng Ngãi (10), Bình Định (8 ), Lào Cai (7), Quảng Bình (7), Nghệ An (7), Ninh Thuận (6), Thanh Hóa (6), Bạc Liêu (6), Bắc Ninh (4), Thừa Thiên Huế (3), Phú Yên (2), Hà Tĩnh (2), and each one in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Thái Bình, Hải Phòng, Vĩnh Phúc, Phú Thọ, Kon Tum.
