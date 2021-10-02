Việt Nam records lowest daily COVID-19 increase in a month, as caseload tops 800,000

A man brought essentials for his relatives at the Việt Đức Hospital in Hà Nội on Saturday. The hospital has been placed under lockdown since yesterday due to a new cluster of COVID-19 infections. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu HÀ NỘI — There were 5,490 new cases of COVID-19 in Việt Nam recorded in the last 24 hours, down 1,464 compared to Friday and the lowest daily increase the country has seen in the past month. Just 13 of the new cases were imported. The three hotspots, HCM City, Bình Dương and Đồng Nai, all in the southern region, continued to lead the country with new daily infections, 2,723, 1,517, and 509 respectively, but these are down by hundreds compared to yesterday’s figures. The remaining new cases were found in An Giang (139), Long An (107), Kiên Giang (77), Đắk Lắk (59), Bình Thuận (47), Hà Nam (42), Khánh Hòa (36), Tiền Giang (36), Cần Thơ (23), Tây Ninh (20), Ninh Thuận (16), Quảng Bình (15), Hà Nội (14), Quảng Trị (13), Quảng Ngãi (12), Nghệ An (10), Đắk Nông (7), Bắc Giang (6), Đồng Tháp (6), Hậu Giang (5), Phú Thọ (5), Bình Định (5), Vĩnh Long (4), Cà Mau (3), Bạc… Read full this story

