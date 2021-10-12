Việt Nam records lowest daily cases in over two months on Tuesday

A resident in northern Bắc Ninh Province is vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday. — VNA/VNS Đinh Văn Nhiều HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw the lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in more than two months. The Ministry of Health announced 2,949 new cases and an additional 93 deaths. The new cases bring the national tally to 846,230. Among the new cases, ten were imported and 2,939 were local transmissions. A total of 1,183 new infections were reported in the community. HCM City recorded the highest number of daily infections with 1,018, followed by Đồng Nai Province with 501 and Bình Dương Province with 447. The other cases were detected in Tây Ninh (112), An Giang (111), Đồng Tháp (87), Kiên Giang (76), Bình Thuận (72), Long An (70), Bạc Liêu (51), Gia Lai (48), Khánh Hòa (38), Cà Mau (37), Hậu Giang (31), Cần Thơ (28), Trà Vinh (28), Tiền Giang (20), Hà Nam (18), Bình Định (12), Quảng Ngãi (11), Vĩnh Long (10), Bến Tre (9), Bình Phước (9), Quảng Bình (9), Ninh Thuận (8 ), Thừa Thiên Huế (8 ), Thanh Hóa (8 ), Lâm Đồng (7), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (7), Bắc Ninh (7), Phú Yên (5), Đắk Nông (5), Quảng… Read full this story

