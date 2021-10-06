Medical staff administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Tân Uyên Town, Bình Dương on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo Chí Tưởng HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has announced 4,363 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with a further 119 COVID-related deaths. Among these new cases, seven were imported and 4,356 were local transmissions. A total of 2,223 new infections were reported in the community. The national tally now stands at 822,687, of which 818,091 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that have swept the country since late April. HCM City recorded the highest number of daily infections with 1,960, followed by Bình Dương Province with 852 and Đồng Nai Province with 534. The other cases were detected in An Giang (180), Kiên Giang (79), Long An (74), Tiền Giang (72), Bình Thuận (60), Đắk Lắk (58), Trà Vinh (52), Khánh Hòa (47), Đồng Tháp (47), Cần Thơ (44), Tây Ninh (41), Bạc Liêu (32), Hà Nam (25), Cà Mau (22), Bến Tre (21), Vĩnh Long (20), Gia Lai (20), Bình Định (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (17), Ninh Thuận (14), Hà Nội (9), Quảng Nam (8 ), Đắk Nông (7), Quảng Ngãi (7), Quảng Bình… Read full this story

Việt Nam records 4,363 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday have 277 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.