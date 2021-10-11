Việt Nam records 3,619 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

A medical staff member takes COVID-19 swab test sample from a man in Nghệ An Province on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 3,619 new cases were reported in Việt Nam on Monday, bringing the nationwide tally to 843,281. An additional 117 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, taking the total number to 20,670. Out of the new cases, two were imported and quarantined upon arrival. The number of infections increased by 104 cases compared to Sunday's figures. Hồ Chí Minh City still has the highest infection rate, with 1,527 cases, followed by the neighbouring provinces of Đồng Nai (499) and Bình Dương (446). Only one case was recorded in Hà Nội on Monday. Other areas that have recorded COVID cases are: An Giang (142 cases), Đắk Lắk (119), Kiên Giang (91), Long An (76), Tiền Giang (67), Tây Ninh (55), Đồng Tháp (55), Cà Mau (51), Trà Vinh (48), Cần Thơ (47), Bình Thuận (45), Bến Tre (40), Quảng Ngãi (38), Hậu Giang (32), Nghệ An (27), Lâm Đồng (26), Khánh Hòa (26), Hà Nam (21), Bình Định (21), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (16), Bạc Liêu (14), Gia Lai (13), Vĩnh Long (12), Kon Tum (10), Đắk Nông (9), Ninh Thuận… Read full this story

