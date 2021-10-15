Việt Nam receives two million AstraZeneca doses from Poland and South Korea

Wojciech Gerwel, Polish Ambassador to Việt Nam, and Deputy Health Minister Phạm Xuân Tuyên at the reception ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Health Ministry held a symbolic reception in Hà Nội on Friday to celebrate the arrival of two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Poland and the Republic of Korea (RoK). Around 887,000 vaccines arrived from Poland on Thursday, in addition to their previous donation of 501,600 doses. Meanwhile, 1.1 million vaccines arrived from the RoK on Wednesday. They are all currently being stored at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hà Nội, from where they will be distributed across the nation. Wojciech Gerwel, Polish Ambassador to Việt Nam, said the Government and people of Poland were grateful for the friendship and support from the Vietnamese community in Poland in previous outbreaks in the country. This was one of the main motivations for Poland's latest assistance for Việt Nam, he said. For his part, Park Noh-Wan, the RoK Ambassador to Việt Nam, said that the RoK might be able to provide a further 100,000 doses to Việt Nam in the future. Park Noh-Wan, the RoK Ambassador to Việt Nam, and… Read full this story

