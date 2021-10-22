Việt Nam plans return of tourism and hospitality after COVID-19

A view of Cát Bà Archipelago in Hải Phòng Province. Experts think Việt Nam’s tourism sector will grow gradually again after the pandemic. — VNA/VNS photo HÀ NỘI — After a bad year for business in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down travel around the world, Việt Nam’s tourism revenue fell even further this year. Plans were discussed by experts at a forum to access the current state of the hospitality market and map out a way towards a post-COVID-19 recovery. Speaking at the “Viêt Nam Tourism and Hospitality – Managing in Uncertain Times and the Way Forward", Vice-Chairman of the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism, Hà Văn Siêu, said the tourism industry experienced a decline of 16 per cent in domestic visitors and 41 per cent in tourism revenue in the first nine months of 2021, compared to the same period last year. "Accommodations, tour operators and travel services have been shut down or closed temporarily while most international and domestic flights have been cancelled or interrupted significantly due to travel restrictions," Siêu said. "The percentage of occupied rooms in Việt Nam's accommodation services was about 20 per cent in 2020 and less than 10 per cent in 2021." RMIT Head of Management Department from the School of Business &… Read full this story

