People in high-risk areas of Tơng Ju village, Ea Kao Commune, Buôn Mê Thuột City in the Central Highlands, receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health recorded the fewest COVID-19 deaths in two months on Friday, reporting 136 new fatalities. A further 6,957 new cases were announced, bringing the total to 797,712. Today’s caseload dropped by 996 compared to Thursday. HCM City and Bình Dương Province, the two biggest hot spots in the past few months, continue to record the highest daily count, with 3,670 and 1,787 each. These figures decreased by 702 and 316 respectively, compared to yesterday. The breakdown of the remaining cases by localities in Việt Nam are as follows: Đồng Nai (735), An Giang (116), Long An (107), Kiên Giang (81), Tiền Giang (71), Bình Thuận (61), Tây Ninh (50), Hà Nam (50), Cần Thơ (30), Quảng Bình (17), Quảng Trị (16), Khánh Hòa (15), Ninh Thuận (15), Đồng Tháp (13), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (13), Bình Định (13), Bạc Liêu (13), Bình Phước (11), Hà Nội (8 ), Gia Lai (6), Phú Yên (6), Quảng Ngãi (6), Thanh Hóa (5), Vĩnh Long (4), Đắk Nông (3), Hà Tĩnh (3),… Read full this story

Việt Nam logs 6,957 new COVID-19 cases; all-time high recoveries, lowest deaths in 2 months