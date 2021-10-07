Việt Nam logs 4,150 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

The south-central province of Phú Yên yesterday arranged for coaches to bring home 1,000 of its citizens working in the southern province of Bình Dương, hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks. So far, 17,000 people from Phú Yên, who lived, worked, or studied in the southern hot spots, have returned through official help. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Cường HÀ NỘI — A total of 4,150 new COVID-19 infections were registered in Việt Nam on Thursday, 209 cases fewer than the day before. Việt Nam's COVID-19 caseload now stands at 826,837, of which 822,238 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that began in late April. HCM City and Bình Dương, the two biggest hotspots in the country in recent months, continue to record the highest daily case count at 1,730 and 840 respectively. The remaining new infections were detected in Đồng Nai (589), An Giang (186), Tây Ninh (84), Long An (84), Kiên Giang (83), Tiền Giang (56), Khánh Hòa (51), Đồng Tháp (45), Đắk Lắk (36), Cà Mau (36), Bình Thuận (32), Cần Thơ (30), Hậu Giang (30), Hà Nam (24), Quảng Trị (22), Bạc Liêu (22), Trà Vinh (21), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (19), Đắk Nông (14), Quảng Bình… Read full this story

