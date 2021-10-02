To mark South Korea’s National Foundation Day on October 3, the ambassador to Việt Nam, Park Noh-wan, wrote to Việt Nam News : Vietnamese and Korean people have developed a close relationship for many years, based on the similarities of history, culture and lifestyle. The governments and peoples of our two countries have long worked closely together, sharing and helping each other whenever necessary, almost as much as families do. It is no surprise that so many Vietnamese and Korean people have been married to each other, and that more than 4.8 million Vietnamese and Korean people were visiting each other's country per year before the COVID-19 pandemic. Many describe our bond as an "in-laws relationship", which is not an exaggeration. Our two countries are now further strengthening the bilateral partnership even beyond the "in-laws relationship" as we overcome the pandemic together. A Vietnamese saying goes, "walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light". Indeed, Việt Nam and Korea have walked together hand in hand throughout this dark time of the pandemic. We supported each other with various means and resources. Even though Korea had a hard time securing vaccines for its own… Read full this story

Việt Nam - Korea friendship to reach new heights: South Korean ambassador have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.