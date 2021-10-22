Việt Nam highlights women’s role in peacekeeping, peacebuilding

Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý attended the UNSC's open debate on "Investing in women in peacekeeping and peacebuilding." — VNA/VNS Photo NEW YORK — A Vietnamese diplomat has highlighted the role of women in peacekeeping and peacebuilding and underscored the need to enhance the participation of women in all political, social and economic aspects during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday (US time). It is crucial to value women's experience, knowledge, understanding and expertise in all fields, including peace and security, by removing barriers and facilitating transition to promote women as equal partners since the start of any peace and political process, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý told the UNSC's open debate on "Investing in women in peacekeeping and peacebuilding." The event was attended by Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General; Sima Sami Bahous, Executive Director of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN Women); and Bineta Diop, Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Women, Peace and Security (WPS). Women's rights, interests and needs must be guaranteed and promoted at provincial, national and international levels, and… Read full this story

