Việt Nam highlights women’s role in peacekeeping, peacebuilding

Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý attended the UNSC's open debate on "Investing in women in peacekeeping and peacebuilding." — VNA/VNS Photo NEW YORK — A Vietnamese diplomat has highlighted the role of women in peacekeeping and peacebuilding and underscored the need to enhance the participation of women in all political, social and economic aspects during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday (US time). It is crucial to value women's experience, knowledge, understanding and expertise in all fields, including peace and security, by removing barriers and facilitating transition to promote women as equal partners since the start of any peace and political process, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý told the UNSC's open debate on "Investing in women in peacekeeping and peacebuilding." The event was attended by Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General; Sima Sami Bahous, Executive Director of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN Women); and Bineta Diop, Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Women, Peace and Security (WPS). Women's rights, interests and needs must be guaranteed and promoted at provincial, national and international levels, and… Read full this story
- Việt Nam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
- Việt Nam reaffirms support for peace deal in Colombia
- Việt Nam represented at virtual international conference of political parties
- Việt Nam backs Haiti government’s constitutional reform
- Microfinance helps rural women start businesses
- UN acknowledges Vietnam peacekeepers’ COVID-19 combat efforts
- Tech Summit highlights necessity of data protection
- Australian warship pays goodwill visit to HCM City
- Australia and UNDP renew partnership on PAPI programme
- 36th ASEAN Summit: Leaders’ Vision Statement on a Cohesive And Responsive ASEAN
Việt Nam highlights women’s role in peacekeeping, peacebuilding have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.