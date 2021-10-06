Hoàng Đức Thân, former director of the Institute of International Trade and Economics under the National Economics University. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many difficulties for global trade activities. Therefore, switching from traditional exports to exports based on e-commerce platforms is not only an option but is a mandatory trend to help businesses survive and develop in the difficult period. However, there are still many challenges for enterprises in implementing online export activities. Hoàng Đức Thân, former director of the Institute of International Trade and Economics under the National Economics University, spoke to Vietnam News Agency’s Vnews Television about this issue. Online export is considered the fastest way to bring Vietnamese products to the world. What do you think about the current commercial activities of local enterprises? Online export is a form of cross-border trade. It is a combination of traditional international trade with e-commerce. This form has appeared since 2000 in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Japan and EU countries. Especially, thanks to Industry 4.0, online export has developed quickly. According to statistics, countries such as the US, EU, Japan and some Asia Pacific nations had growth rates of cross-border trade doubling those of domestic trade activities. In Việt… Read full this story

Việt Nam has strong potential in online export activities have 262 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.