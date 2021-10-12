SEA Games HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is gearing up to host the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 next year. An online meeting with the participating countries will take place on October 18 to know the number of athletes and members expected to attend the region’s biggest sporting event. This will be the basis for the organising board to have detailed plans, especially with the task of preventing and combating the COVID-19 pandemic during the Games. COVID-19 prevention "Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Government allowed postponement of the 31st SEA Games to 2022. However, at present, the pandemic is still very complicated in many provinces and cities across the country,” said Trần Đức Phấn, deputy director of the National Sports Administration ( NSA) . “This greatly affects our preparation process for the event." In order to ensure progress, health-related issues and pandemic prevention for the Games are very important. The NSA hopes to soon receive specific directions and guidance on appropriate pandemic prevention and control from the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Phấn said from now until the scheduled start of the event, staff and service staff will… Read full this story

Việt Nam gears up to host SEA Games 31 have 291 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.