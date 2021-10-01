Việt Nam GDP to grow at 5.4 per cent: English chartered accountants institute

Workers at a plant in Việt Nam. The country’s GDP is expected to be 5.4 per cent this year. — Photo tapchitaichinh.vn HCM CITY — Việt Nam's GDP is likely to grow by 5.4 per cent this year, according to the Global Economic Forecast Report from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and Oxford Economics. The ICAEW said the forecast has been revised downwards from the 7.6 per cent in its previous report. The growth would accelerate to 7.5 per cent in 2022, with the pick-up driven by easing restrictions and industrial recovery gaining traction around mid-2022, it said. Prospects remain dim in the short term for countries like Việt Nam, the Philippines and Thailand which continue to battle the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Heavily export-oriented economies like Việt Nam remain dependent on the recovery of the manufacturing sector. The spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has cast a shadow on Southeast Asia and limited economic recovery this year, especially for countries with low levels of COVID-19 immunity. Several economies are expected to contract in the third quarter, but the outlook in 2022 is more positive. Asian economies have experienced varying degrees of success in containing the Delta variant because of differing rates of vaccination and social distancing restrictions. At one end of the spectrum, significant waves of infections in Việt… Read full this story

