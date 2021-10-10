Việt Nam eyes inoculating children against COVID-19 in late October with Pfizer, Cuban vaccines

A mother and two children in masks and protective gowns returning from severely COVID-19-hit HCM City to their hometown, the Central Highlands Province of Lâm Đồng on Saturday.— VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health will begin vaccinating children aged between 12 and 17 years old against COVID-19 later this month, before expanding the vaccination to younger age groups, deputy health minister Trần Văn Thuận said on Saturday. Thuận unveiled the plans when replying to voters’ opinions on the issue during an online voters meeting held by the delegation of National Assembly deputies from HCM City, with the participation of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. According to Nguyễn Thanh Hùng, Director of Children's Hospital No.1 in HCM City, about 20,000 children contracted COVID-19, and even though the danger posed by the virus to younger people is less significant compared to adults, the risks to children with underlying health issues or obesity are still high. HCM City's residents are naturally worried about their children's safety when the southern city expects to resume in-person learning starting January 2022, while the COVID-19 strategy has switched to adaptation and mitigation rather than total elimination. A large amount of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses would arrive in… Read full this story

