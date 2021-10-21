Việt Nam expected to achieve five SDGs by 2030

Farmers in northern Điện Biên Province check quality of macadamia nuts after harvest. Growing macadamia trees is one of effective models helping to reduce poverty in the province. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is expected to achieve five out of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, including no poverty, zero hunger, quality education, climate action and global partnerships, according to the National Report on the five-year-implementation of Vietnam Sustainable Development Goals. The report was released by the Ministry of Planning and Investment in Hà Nội on Thursday. Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc said the SDG National Report 2020 was drafted to evaluate the progress of the five-year implementation of the SDGs in Việt Nam and to anticipate the possibility of achieving SDGs by 2030. The report has made important contributions to the SDG database and SDG implementation monitoring and evaluation process. Throughout the drafting process, the ministry received constructive inputs from relevant ministries, sectors, national and international organisations, and United Nations agencies in Việt Nam, and technical support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and the Hanns Seidel Foundation from Germany. Lê Việt Anh, Director of the Department of Science, Education,… Read full this story

