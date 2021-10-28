Việt Nam, Chile seek to beef up partnership

Photo: Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính during talks with Chilean President Sebastian Piñera. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a telephone conversation on October 27 with Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on measures to beef up the Việt Nam-Chile relations as well as bilateral cooperation in climate change response to make contributions to the upcoming 26th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP26). During the talks, conducted at the request of the Chilean side, PM Chính affirmed Việt Nam’s determination in responding to climate change, reducing greenhouse emissions, and switching to green and circular economy, showing the country's responsibility to common efforts in protecting and preserving the environment. He proposed Chile work to hasten the international community to create more favourable conditions for developing countries to access capital and technologies to improve the capacity to respond to climate changes. For his part, President Sebastian Piñera thanked Việt Nam for the commitments and contributions that the country has made within the framework of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), stressing that Chile hopes to strengthen partnership with Việt Nam in this important area. He said that Chile wishes to cooperate with Viiệt Nam in energy and engage in free trade agreements… Read full this story

