Việt Nam calls on Sudan, South Sudan to exert stronger efforts in dealing with Abyei issue

Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Charge D’Affaires ad interim of Việt Nam to the UN. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs NEW YORK — The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on October 27 held a meeting about the situation in Abyei, a disputed area between the Sudan and South Sudan, and operations of the UN Interim Mission in Abyei (UNISFA). Addressing the event, Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Charge D’Affaires ad interim of Việt Nam to the UN, recognised the improvements made in bilateral relations between the Sudan and South Sudan, and called on both sides to soon resolve the issue through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. Expressing concerns about the recent challenges facing the UNISFA, the ambassador urged all relevant sides, including Sudan and South Sudan to effectively ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and create favourable conditions for UNISFA to carry out its mandate effectively. He praised the efforts of the UN, UNISFA, organisations as well as neighbouring countries and international partners for their engagement with the relevant sides to find a peaceful solution to the Abyei issue and resolve the ongoing challenges related to UNISFA. Việt Nam supports the renewal of… Read full this story

