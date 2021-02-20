Việt Nam called for ASEAN unity, centrality in face of ‘increasingly fierce and profound’ strategic competition

ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi and foreign ministers of ASEAN member states at the virtual meeting held on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn said growing strategic competition between major powers has left huge implications on the region, and ASEAN needs to be watchful of developments and strengthen its unity and central role. He made the statement as he was addressing the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM) held virtually on Monday under the chair of Brunei, with issues like COVID-19 response, South China Sea, and Myanmar topping the agenda. The Vietnamese foreign minister said he appreciated the efforts of Brunei as ASEAN chair this year in maintaining regional cooperation through these challenging times, reaffirming Việt Nam's active participation and coordination to help successfully hold the upcoming ASEAN Summits slated to be held virtually on October 26-28. Discussing the COVID-19 pandemic, Sơn said Việt Nam is among the three ASEAN countries trying to produce a locally developed vaccine, urging ASEAN to enhance its vaccine resilience through building up its capacity as a vaccine supplier for the region. Việt Nam said it will coordinate with other countries to promote the early establishment and operation of… Read full this story

