Việt Nam arrive Dubai for World Cup qualifying match against China

Football Việt Nam will play China on October 7 in the Asian zone Group B fixture of the 2022 World Cup’s third qualification. — Photo of VFF HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s national football team landed the UAE on October 1 ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifier against China in a week’s time. After seven-hour flight, coach Park Hang-seo and his players arrived in Dubai and all tested negative for COVID-19 before they checked in to their hotel. Although China are considered the ‘home team’, Dubai is a familiar destination to Việt Nam who trained there for one month to prepare for the second qualifying round. Việt Nam played a friendly match against Jordan at the Sharjah Stadium in May. Park named a squad of 27 players for the match. They are four goalkeepers, 11 defenders, seven midfielder and five strikers. The South Korean manager put his trust in familiar faces such as forwards Nguyễn Công Phượng and Nguyễn Tiến Linh, midfielders Nguyễn Quang Hải, Lương Xuân Trường and Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, and defenders Đỗ Duy Mạnh and Quế Ngọc Hải. However, one of his key midfielder Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng could not join the team because of herniated disc injury and midfielder Trần Minh Vương also pulled out after he… Read full this story

