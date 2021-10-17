Việt Nam approves national programme for development of domestic vaccines

COVIVAC vaccine is a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Health Ministry’s Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC). VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam has approved a national science-technology programme for promoting studies and production of human vaccines by 2030. The programme aims to clear the way for Việt Nam to master technologies for vaccine production and build capacity of domestic organisations and companies specialised in vaccine R&D and production in order to improve its preparedness to potential epidemics in the future. Under the programme, the production of all domestic vaccines will meet international standards and sufficiently supply the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation. The country also looks forward to exporting its home-grown vaccines. By 2025, Việt Nam is expected to own production technologies of at least 10 vaccines and produce at least three. The figures will reach 15 and five, respectively, by 2030. To this end, the programme will improve the legal framework and amend legal documents for the acceleration of development, trial and approval of domestic vaccines. It will also promote the use of both latest and conventional technologies for producing vaccines against COVID-19, cancers and others. The Ministry of Science and Technology has been assigned… Read full this story

