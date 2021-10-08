Việt Nam adds three antiviral drugs in COVID-19 treatment

A COVID-19 patient receives treatment in a field hospital in HCM City’s Tân Bình District. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has added three antiviral drugs – Molnupiravir 400 mg, Remdesivir and Favipiravir to its latest COVID-19 treatment protocol. With the drugs, medical workers in Việt Nam now can treat COVID-19 patients more effectively instead of treating just symptoms of COVID-19. Molnupiravir is designated only for people with mild symptoms, and its usage will be carefully monitored by medical staff. It is not for pregnant women or those who are planning to get pregnant. In HCM City, COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, aged from 18 to 65, having no signs of pneumonia or oxygen shortage have been given Molnupiravir to use for five days as long as they commit to use the drug for COVID-19 treatment and strictly follow doctors' instructions. The drug was developed by the US-based pharmaceutical company Merck & Co., Inc. and German company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Earlier this month, Merck & Co announced that Molnupiravir can help reduce hospitalisation and fatalities due to COVID-19 by nearly half after conducting a third-phase clinical trial on 775 patients. Favipiravir is for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms but not for pregnant women, those who are planning to… Read full this story

