Việt Nam active at UNHRC’s 48th session

Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, head of the Permanent Delegation of Việt Nam to the UN, World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs GENEVA — Việt Nam has made active contributions to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council (UNHRC)'s 48th session, held virtually from September 13 to October 11. The Vietnamese delegation, including representatives of the Vietnamese Delegation to the UN in Geneva and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in and delivered speeches at about 20 meetings and dialogues with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Special Rapporteurs. Speaking at various meetings, Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, head of the Permanent Delegation of Việt Nam to the UN, World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, affirmed the country’s consistent policy of protecting and promoting human rights, supporting the role and activities of the UNSC and the UN's human rights mechanisms, on the principles of equality, dialogue and constructive cooperation. Mai called on countries to strengthen solidarity and close cooperation to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially to ensure timely and equal access to health services, COVID-19 vaccines and treatment for all;… Read full this story

