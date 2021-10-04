Việt Đức Hospital to transfer patients to other hospitals amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Việt Đức Hospital is the site of the latest COVID-19 cluster in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Việt Đức (Việt Nam – Germany) Friendship Hospital, the site of the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in Hà Nội, has asked three local hospitals to receive about 1,000 of its patients, so they can focus all their efforts on clearing up the virus. From September 30 to 5pm October 4, there have been 41 cases of COVID-19 in connection with the hospital. Leaders of the hospital on Sunday said that all COVID-19 patients at the hospital have been transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment, while all F1s at the hospital have been taken to the city's concentrated quarantine area. Currently, there are 1,054 patients, 1,018 patients’ relatives and 1,000 healthcare staff staying at the hospital. All of these people have been tested twice. Management at the Việt Đức Hospital have asked to transfer 200 patients and their relatives to Hà Nội Medical University, 450 patients and their relatives to Thanh Nhàn Hospital, and 350 patients and their relatives to Đức Giang Hospital. Hoàn Kiếm District authorities have been asked to assist with patients that need post-organ transplant check-ups…. Read full this story

