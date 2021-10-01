US funds to promote IT workforce development in Viet Nam

Experts join the online conference to launch the Vietnam Workforce for an Innovation and Start-up Ecosystem (WISE) in Ha Noi yesterday. — VNS Viet Nam needs advanced training and retraining for human resources to meet the demand of the economy in the digital era, and adapting to the post-COVID-19 “new normal”, said Nguyen Duy Dong, deputy minister of Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI). Dong told an online conference on high-quality human resources, held by the ministry and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) yesterday, that: "Technological advances are to improve labour productivity, efficiency and enhance the new competitive advantage of the economy." He said the country ranked 44th out of 132 countries and economies in the world in the list of Global Innovation Index (GII) in 2021 published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), saying: "In the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic with unpredictable impacts, that Viet Nam remains in the top 50 leading countries is a huge effort." Seeing the demand for workforce, USAID has funded an initiative worth US$2 million that would support Viet Nam's National Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategy to advance continued economic transformation in two years as a project called Vietnam… Read full this story

