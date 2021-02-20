Phạm Ngọc Minh, Head of the Economic Zone Authority of Quảng Trị Province, awarded the Decision on investment policy and approved the investor of the Hải Lăng LNG Power Plant to the consortium of investors. — Photo courtesy of T&T Group QUẢNG TRỊ — The first phase of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant has been approved in Quảng Trị Province. The People's Committee of central Quảng Trị Province on Friday granted a decision to a consortium of T&T Group from Việt Nam, Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS), Hanwha Energy Corporation (HANWHA) and Korea Southern Power (KOSPO) to approve the investment of VNĐ54 trillion (US$2.3 billion) Hải Lăng LNG power plant's first phase. Earlier on February 4, the then Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc approved to add the power plant's first phase with a total capacity of 1,500MW to the revised power master plan VII. Specifically, T&T Group will contribute 40 per cent of the investment capital and three enterprises HANWHA, KOSPO and KOGAS will contribute 60 per cent to Quảng Trị's key energy project, gradually contributing to realising the goal of the province becoming an energy hub in the central region by 2030. Covering an area of 120ha, the project is located in Hải Lăng District's Hải An… Read full this story

US$2.3 billion LNG power plant approved in Quảng Trị Province have 351 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.