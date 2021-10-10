UOB named the World’s Best Bank for SMEs

The UOB office in Hà Nội. — Photo plo.vn HCM CITY – The United Overseas Bank (UOB) has been named the World's Best Bank for SMEs at the Euromoney Global Awards for Excellence 2021 thanks to its deep regional connectivity, expertise and continued support of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enable post-pandemic recovery and growth. The latest win follows on from other key SME awards the Bank has won including the Best SME Bank in Singapore and Asia Pacific at The Asian Banker's Excellence in Retail Financial Services International Awards in June this year. Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, UOB, said: "We understand the distinct challenges that SMEs face when navigating the disruptions caused by the pandemic and stand right by our customers to help them weather the crisis. “In addition to relief support, we are also helping our SME customers transform their business digitally, seize cross-border opportunities and advance responsibly for long-term growth. "The Euromoney World's Best Bank for SMEs award is testament to UOB's continued efforts in understanding the needs of our SME customers and keeping that at the core of the solutions and services we offer. “We are committed in supporting our SME customers throughout economic… Read full this story

