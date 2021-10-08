The online filmmaking course, On the Real Film Lab, will begin this month, held by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Việt Nam, in co-operation with Việt Nam Cinematography Association's Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents. — Photo from the organiser HCM CITY — An online filmmaking course will begin this month, held by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Việt Nam, in co-operation with Việt Nam Cinematography Association's Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents. The non-profit course, On the Real Film Lab , targets young filmmakers and students from art schools. It will offer basic knowledge, information and skills in different fields of filming, including directing, casting, shooting, and pre- and post-production. An overview on international film festivals, domestic and international cinema, and new filmmaking trends will be also included. Participants will receive trainning from dozens of talented film producers and directors, such as directors Pimpaka Towira of Thailand, Phạm Ngọc Lân and Trương Minh Quý of Việt Nam. Female director Bùi Kim Quy is also included. Quy sent her latest feature film, Miền Ký Ức (Memoryland), to compete in the New Currents Award at the 26th Busan International Film Festival 2021 in Korea this week. Indipendent film director Pimpaka Towira has more than 15 years… Read full this story

UNESCO’s online filmmaking programme begins have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.