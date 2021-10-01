U.K. ranks among top economic partners of Vietnam: PM

Expressing his delight at the recent strong growth of the Vietnam – U.K. strategic partnership in different fields, PM Chinh hoped the two nations would coordinate closely to deepen the partnership. The PM recommended the two countries cooperate more closely to make the most of opportunities brought about by the U.K. – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA). He suggested the U.K. further open its market for Vietnamese exports, encourage British businesses to expand investment in Vietnam, and continue to support and create favorable conditions for Vietnamese expats and students in the U.K. to do business, study and live. Appreciating the U.K. Government's donation of 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for Vietnam, PM Chinh expected the two countries to continue stepping up medical cooperation. He proposed the U.K. further donate vaccines and medical equipment and consider transferring vaccine production technology and providing COVID-19 treatment drugs for Vietnam Ward lauded Vietnam's COVID-19 prevention and control efforts and stressed that the U.K. Government considers Vietnam an important partner in the region. Having praised the collaboration between the two nations at multilateral forums, he express his gratitude to Vietnam for its support for the U.K. to become a full dialogue partner of the… Read full this story

