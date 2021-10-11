Typhoon Kompasu quickly heading towards East Sea, causing heavy rain for northern, central regions

The predicted path of typhoon Kompasu. — Photo nchmf.gov.vn HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Kompasu, with wind speeds reaching 100km per hour at its eye, is gaining more strength as it heads into the East Sea. Trần Quang Năng, head of Weather Forecasting Office, under the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said yesterday that this is a very strong typhoon, moving very quickly at 20-25 km per hour. The typhoon, which will be the eighth to hit the East Sea this year, was forecast to bring torrential rain to the northern and central region, he said. The centre also warned yesterday that the typhoon would make its landfall on central provinces from Thanh Hoá to Quảng Bình by 7am on Thursday. Due to the typhoon, strong winds and high waves hit the northern part of the East Sea since yesterday morning. According to the centre, typhoon Lionrock, which made its landfall in the northern provinces from Hải Phòng City to Nam Định on Sunday, caused heavy rains both Sunday and yesterday. Between 7pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday, rainfall was 93mm in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội; 195mm in Sì Láng Commune and Yên Bái Province; 124mm in Sa Pa Town and Lào Cai Province, Tân Minh Commune and Phú… Read full this story

