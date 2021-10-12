Two thirds of HCM City industries reopen

More and more businesses are resuming operations as HCM City eases social distancing. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY – The number of enterprises reopening at export processing zones and industrial parks in HCM City has reached 66.8 per cent, while at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park the rate is 74.3 per cent. Phạm Đức Hải, deputy head of the city Steering Committee for Pandemic Prevention and Control, said more and more businesses, production establishments and business households had resumed operations after the city eased social distancing. However, the number of workers now in industrial parks and export processing zones is just 135,000, or 46 per cent of the normal requirement, and a severe shortage looms. The city is urging workers to return to work and offering them incentives. Nguyễn Văn Lâm, deputy director of the city Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, said all migrant workers who had returned to their hometown would get text messages from city authorities or their employers. But they would have to meet Covid-19 testing and vaccination conditions, he added. – VNS

