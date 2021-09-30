Turning Việt Nam’s macadamias into an efficient and sustainable industry

A household-based macadamia processing business in Chư Prông District, in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Điệp HÀ NỘI — A project is underway to continue developing the macadamia industry in Việt Nam during the period of 2021-2030. The Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Quốc Doanh met with the Việt Nam Administration of Forestry and the Việt Nam Macadamia Association on the development of the project earlier this week. A total of 18,840ha of land across 28 of Việt Nam’s provinces is dedicated to growing macadamia, mainly in the northwest and Central Highlands. Annual output is estimated to be at 8,840 tonnes of nuts this year. The market for these macadamia products is both foreign, in countries and territories such as Japan, South Korea, mainland China and Taiwan, and domestic. In recent years the macadamia industry has shown positive signs of development as both the size and output of macadamia crops increased, creating jobs and increased turnover for producers. Many macadamia producers generate a stable income, which in turn promotes economic benefits such as social development and environmental protection, especially important in the mountainous areas of the northwest and Central Highlands provinces. However, some plantations can further improve their… Read full this story

