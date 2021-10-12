Training programme launched to support ethnic minorities land and resource rights

Participants at a training class. — Photo courtesy of the Helvetas HÒA BÌNH — A training programme on land policies, land mediation and land advocacy for ethnic minorities was launched on Tuesday in the northern province of Hòa Bình. The programme was launched by the Helvetas, Land Alliance (LANDA) and the Centre for Rural Community Development Research (CCRD). The training programme is designed to provide essential knowledge and skills to professionals. It will provide support for local officials, members of the Commune Mediation Committees (CMCs) and local organisations at a grassroots level. This training is key to the "Secure Land Rights for All – Giving Ethnic Minorities a Voice" project, funded by the European Union (EU) and co-implemented by Helvetas, LANDA and CCRD. The project will run for three years, from June 1st, 2020 to May 31st, 2023. The objective is to educate on the land and forest resource rights of ethnic minorities in the northern provinces of Việt Nam. The program consists of five training courses over three months, creating 22 highly qualified graduates from LANDA members and local partners in Cao Bằng and Hòa Bình. All of the participants will be provided experience through training courses and communication… Read full this story

