Traditional wooden boat makers face a hard time staying afloat

The number of skilled boat makers in Bà Đài Village is dropping. — VNA/VNS Photo An Nhựt ĐỒNG THÁP — Bà Đài Village's wooden boat industry was recognised in 2015 as an important cultural heritage of Việt Nam, but now the 100-year-old tradition is under threat from a double whammy of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. In its heyday, the village had over 150 households and business establishments in the boat building business, creating jobs for more than 1,000 workers. Traditionally local boat makers built the Xuồng Cui boats, a type of small wooden boats used to travel and catch fish in canals in the Củu Long Delta region. More recently they have diversified their production to supply customers in neighbouring provinces of Cần Thơ, An Giang, Kiên Giang and Vĩnh Long with different kinds of boats. These boats are in particular demand during the flood season between July to October of the Lunar calendar. However, in recent years the floodwater from upstream has been low and late, leading to a fall in demand. This is forcing many households and business establishments away from traditional boating jobs. This year the village only had 80 households and establishments that continue traditional

