Only traditional markets that can ensure epidemic prevention and control can reopen in HCM City. Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn HCM CITY — About 47 out of 234 traditional markets in HCM City with traders of fresh food, dry food and essential goods have opened. According to the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, traditional markets earlier this week remained closed in districts 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, Gò Vấp, Phú Nhuận, Bình Chánh, Hóc Môn and Nhà Bè. About 22 markets are planning to reopen, including Dân Sinh and Thái Bình in District 1; Bàn Cờ, Nguyễn Văn Trỗi and Vườn Chuối in District 3; Phùng Hưng, Tân Thành and Đồng Khánh in District 5; Tân Mỹ in District 7; Rạch Ông, Phạm Thế Hiển, Nhị Thiên Đường and Xóm Củi in District 8; Bình Hưng Hoà, Da Sà, Khu phố 2, Bình Long and Kiến Đức in Bình Tân District; Phú Nhuận, Trần Hữu Trang and Nguyễn Đình Chiểu in Phú Nhuận District and Phước Lộc in Nhà Bè District. All unofficial gathering and trading activities, however, that encroach on roads and fail to ensure epidemic prevention and control and food hygiene and safety are prohibited. Locals are encouraged not to support or trade at prohibited market areas. Resolution 128, classifying four levels… Read full this story

Traditional markets in HCM City reopen have 354 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.