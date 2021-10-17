Total of 3,193 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Sunday

A lockdown area in Hùng Sơn, Lâm Thao District, Phú Thọ Province. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 3,193 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in 48 provinces and cities. These include 3,175 domestic infections with 1,339 detected in the community and 18 imported cases. HCM City reported the highest number of domestic cases with 1,059, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (537), Đồng Nai (517), An Giang (117) and Tây Ninh (156). Hà Nội recorded 10 new cases. Other cases were found in Kiên Giang (93), Sóc Trăng (64), Long An (54), Cà Mau (48), Tiền Giang (46), Khánh Hòa (40), Đồng Tháp (38), Bình Thuận (38), Cần Thơ (29), Quảng Ngãi (28), Hậu Giang (27), Thanh Hóa (25), Gia Lai (24), Đắk Lắk (22), Hà Nam (22), Quảng Nam (19), Vĩnh Long (15), Nghệ An (14), Trà Vinh (14), Bình Phước (12), Bạc Liêu (12), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (10), Hà Giang (9), Ninh Thuận (9), Phú Thọ (8 ), Bình Định (8 ), Bến Tre (7), Đắk Nông (6), Kon Tum (5), Quảng Bình (5), Hải Dương (4), Lâm Đồng (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Phú Yên (3), Lào Cai (3), Thái Bình (2), Thừa… Read full this story

