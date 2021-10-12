Torrential rain to hit the northern, central region from Wednesday

A landslide in Hoà Bình Province due to torrential rain on Monday.— VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — Torrential rain, triggered by Typhoon Kompasu, will blanket the northern and central regions from Wednesday afternoon. The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting warned on Tuesday that rainfall will be about 100-200mm in the northern provinces and Quảng Trị Province, and about 150-300mm in provinces from Thanh Hoá to Quảng Bình. The typhoon, which entered the East Sea on Monday night, was predicted to make landfall in central provinces from Thanh Hoá to Quảng Bình on Thursday morning, the centre said. The centre also said the water level in rivers in Thanh Hoá Province was rising. Flooding was forecast to occur in rivers in the northern region, Thanh Hoá Province and Quảng Trị Province between Wednesday afternoon and Friday. The centre said mountainous areas were put on high alert for flash floods and landslides while inundation was predicted to hit low-lying and river areas in Phú Thọ, Yên Bái, Lào Cai, Hòa Bình, Nam Định, Ninh Bình, Thái Bình, Hà Nam, Hà Nội, provinces from Thanh Hóa to Quảng Trị and the southern part of the Central Highlands. On Monday, a landslide occurred in the… Read full this story

