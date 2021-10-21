Top 50 prestigious public companies in 2021 announced

The list honors public firms that have tried their best to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, seizing new opportunities and achieving remarkable achievements in providing products and services to customers. Selection was based on assessing the prestige and operational efficiency of the firms through investors, experts and market, as well as their communications prestige. According to Vu Dang Vinh, general director of Vietnam Report, over the past two years, the world in general and Vietnam, in particular, have faced difficulties and challenges due to the COVID-19. The pandemic has affected most businesses, but there are still some that growing strongly. This showed that the role of building a reputation for the business is one of the key factors, opening up the prosperous and stable development and being a solid foundation of the business in the hearts of customers, especially in the context of a new type of globalization in post-COVID-19 era, he said. Source: VNA
