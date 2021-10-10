Top 10 ICT firms account for 61 per cent of the country’s ICT sector

The organisation board awards the Top 10 leading ICT companies in Việt Nam in 2021. — Photo courtesy of VINASA HÀ NỘI — As many as 76 information, communication and technology (ICT) firms honoured in the Top 10 leading ICT companies in Việt Nam in 2021 have a revenue of VNĐ186.6 trillion (US$8 billion), accounting for nearly 61 per cent of the whole industry. The information was revealed at a ceremony to honour the firms held in Hà Nội on Saturday. Launched by the Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) in April, the awards received 194 nominations in 18 sectors from 167 businesses, increasing 14 per cent and 67 per cent in terms of the number of nominations and businesses respectively over last year. Accordingly, 104 nominations were selected from 76 IT firms to honour the Top 10 ICT companies in Việt Nam in 2021. Statistics from the organisation board showed that more than 90 per cent of participating firms have been implementing research and applying new technology in the development of new products and solutions. Speaking at the awards ceremony, Nguyễn Văn Khoa, VINASA's Chairman, said: "The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially this fierce fourth wave, have caused a lot of difficulties… Read full this story

