Today’s Covid News: Vietnam kicks start supporting program for Covid-hit orphans

Adolescent orphans will receive financial and medical support until their adulthood. A supporting program for children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic was launched today [Oct 3] in Hanoi to begin a journey accompanying more than 2,000 adolescent orphans until they reach 18. Donors of the program. Image: the HCM Communist Youth Union The program titled " Noi vong tay thuong " was launched by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and a number of donors will provide financial support and adoption to the children until they reach adulthood. Initially, individuals and organizations have pledged to sponsor half of the children. In addition, the children will get medical care and psychological therapies from the Vietnam Young Physicians Association. "Orphans due to Covid-19 face their own difficulties, many of them are from poor families. More than ever, they need love and sharing from the community to soon overcome pains," said Nguyen Ngoc Luong, secretary of the youth union. Accompanying the program, Truong Gia Binh, chairman of FPT Corporation, one of the largest technology companies in Vietnam, said "We and our great friends want to bring the best for the children." Earlier, Binh announced that FPT will raise up to 1,000 Covid-caused… Read full this story

