Workers at a garment and textile company. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Localities with high vaccination rates may consider stopping the ‘three-on-the-spot’ production model, said Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành on Wednesday. He made the statement while chairing a national teleconference on goods circulation, passenger transport and production restoration in industrial production areas to ensure safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the event, the Ministry of Transport said it has built plans on restoring domestic flights in the period from October 21 to November 30 based on the outcomes of the pilot resumption of domestic flights from October 10-17. Accordingly, a maximum of six flights each way daily will be allowed on the routes connecting Hà Nội – HCM City, Hà Nội – Đà Nẵng, and Đà Nẵng – HCM City from October 21 – November 14, and the number will be raised to seven during November 15-30. On other routes, the maximum will be four flights each way per day. The frequency of flights by each airline on each route will increase by one per day on November 1 and 15 if the average seat occupancy of all airlines on the route during the previous seven days reached at least 75 per cent…. Read full this story

'Three-on-the-spot' model may be stopped in localities with high vaccination rate: Deputy PM have 362 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.