‘Three-on-the-spot’ model may be stopped in localities with high vaccination rate: Deputy PM

Workers at a garment and textile company. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Localities with high vaccination rates may consider stopping the ‘three-on-the-spot’ production model, said Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành on Wednesday. He made the statement while chairing a national teleconference on goods circulation, passenger transport and production restoration in industrial production areas to ensure safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the event, the Ministry of Transport said it has built plans on restoring domestic flights in the period from October 21 to November 30 based on the outcomes of the pilot resumption of domestic flights from October 10-17. Accordingly, a maximum of six flights each way daily will be allowed on the routes connecting Hà Nội – HCM City, Hà Nội – Đà Nẵng, and Đà Nẵng – HCM City from October 21 – November 14, and the number will be raised to seven during November 15-30. On other routes, the maximum will be four flights each way per day. The frequency of flights by each airline on each route will increase by one per day on November 1 and 15 if the average seat occupancy of all airlines on the route during the previous seven days reached at least 75 per cent…. Read full this story
- Killer coronavirus outbreak rampaging across the world will last MONTHS as death toll hits 106 and scientists warn a vaccine is still at least eight weeks away
- Killer coronavirus will hit Britain 'within days': Race is on to find vaccine as UK scientists prepare to fly out to hot spots
- What will it take to stop the Wuhan coronavirus from spreading around the world?
- Fighting against nCoV like fighting against enemies: PM
- Fighting nCoV like fighting enemy: PM
- Coronavirus vaccine — a race against time
- Is the end of cervical cancer near? Scientists say the killer disease could be wiped out within 100 years because vaccines could lead to an 89% drop in diagnoses
- Interest rate cuts could be on the way as the economy takes a hit from the coronavirus outbreak
- Wuhan is the latest crisis to face China's Xi, and it's exposing major flaws in his model of control
- Mike Bloomberg should stop and question his reversal on 'stop, question and frisk'
'Three-on-the-spot' model may be stopped in localities with high vaccination rate: Deputy PM have 362 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.