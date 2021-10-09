Thousands flee north in an attempt to get home after months of lockdown in south provinces

A volunteer maintaining a motorbike at Đà Nẵng’s Hải Vân Pass. Thousands of migrant workers have ridden their motorbikes from southern provinces to their homeland in central and northern provinces. Photo courtesy of Phương Chi CENTRAL REGION — Thousands of migrants are making the long, perilous journey north back to their home towns and villages, after months of unemployment and lockdown in the southern provinces. Volunteers, students and philanthropists in the central provinces are doing their bit to help. Food, water, safety helmets, petrol, motorbike repair services and first aid have been prepared for the columns of people passing through Đà Nẵng over the past several days. Almost all are migrant workers from the north heading home after months of lockdown in southern provinces. A mother holds her son during a break at the Hải Vân Pass bordering Đà Nẵng and Thừa Thiên Huế province. Many families risk their lives riding motorbikes for thousands of kilometres with babies, old people and luggage. Photo courtesy of Trần Phong At least 1,000 people passed through the Hải Vân Tunnel early on October 7, after the longest road tunnel in South-East Asia opened at midnight, following the request of the central city's committee. It is estimated… Read full this story
