The Local Game: When high expectations are a good thing

The Vietnamese squad training in the UAE last week. Photo thanhnien.vn Peter Cowan It feels like just yesterday we were dissecting Việt Nam's close-run defeats to Australia and Saudi Arabia, and now we're back for more World Cup action. This time though, I think it's fair to say there's a lot more hope of coming out of the two fixtures with some points. When the draw was made and all the teams in Group B of the third round of World Cup qualifying were revealed, I think most people circled the China and Oman matches as Việt Nam's best chance of getting on the board. Since then, Oman kicked off qualifying with a shock 1-0 victory over Japan and a narrow loss to Saudi Arabia, so the away match in Muscat next Tuesday may prove a tougher test than first anticipated. China, though, are there for the taking in my opinion, but a former Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) bigwig doesn't see it the same way. The former VFF general secretary Phan Anh Tú told e.vnexpress.net that Vietnamese fans should reign in their expectations for defeating China. "The fans are really anticipating this match and I also heard some opinions…

