The life at a Hanoi’s quarantine center a few days before Tet

Several days before the Lunar New Year (Tet), the quarantine center based at the 58 Artillery Regiment in Quoc Oai district, Hanoi was in a quiet atmosphere. This is the home of 145 people who are under quarantine this Tet. Video: People dance in the quarantine center. These people, who had contact with Covid-19 patients, have been under quarantine since January 30. They came here in different ways, with different stories. Most of them were confused and worried on their first days in the center but now they are ready to welcome a special Tet in an army quarter. Mr. Bui Quang Hiep, Head of the 58th Artillery Regiment, said that the regiment had received dozens of groups of people who came here for isolation. The previous groups had 14 days under quarantine but this time, the quarantine period will be 21 days. “In order to help people to welcome a warm and full Tet holiday in the quarantine area, we always try to meet their needs as best as we can, from food to livings, medical care,” he said. He said that the second tests for these people will be conducted on February 13 (the second day of the… Read full this story
