The central city to host Routes Asia Forum in 2022

A night view of the Hàn River in Đà Nẵng. The central city will host the 16th annual Routes Asia Development Forum 2022 on June 6-8 of 2022. — VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng will host the 16th annual Routes Asia Development Forum 2022 on June 6-8 of 2022 as an announcement was made at the World Routes Development Forum – an aviation and tourism industry event – in Milan, Italy on Monday. Deputy Director of the city's tourism department Nguyễn Xuân Bình said the annual event, which will be co-organised by the Đà Nẵng People's Committee, IPP Travel Retail, a subsidiary of Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) and Informa Routes, will offer a platform for airlines, airports and tourism authorities to boost co-operative relationships, and set up new routes and expand aviation networks, driving international tourism and aviation activities while connecting Đà Nẵng with regional and global air transport networks. Speaking at World Routes, Steven Small, Director of Routes, said: "We are very excited to be working with Đà Nẵng People's Committee and their strategic partners to bring Routes Asia to the city in 2022. Routes Asia will play an integral part in Đà Nẵng’s achieving its… Read full this story

