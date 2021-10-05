Ten of 20 localities respond to aviation authority’s flight resumption plan, Hà Nội seeks clarification

Patients and relatives transferred from COVID-19 hotspot hospital in Hà Nội Recovered warriors help fight the pandemic Gov’t approves $32.6mln to buy 5 million doses of Cuba’s COVID-19 vaccine Abdala Three out of five latest community COVID-19 cases in Hà Nội are foreigners HCM City ends lockdown, removing barriers and fixed COVID-19 check points Nội Bài International Airport. — VNA/VNS Photo Vân Sơn HÀ NỘI — As of Tuesday noon, 10 out of 20 localities have responded to the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV)'s proposed plan to resume domestic flights, as COVID-19 outbreaks eased but remain difficult to predict. Five provinces – Điện Biên, Phú Yên, Khánh Hoà, Bình Định and Thanh Hoá – are fully behind the plan. The south-central coastal province of Khánh Hoà, for example, concurred with the first phase of the resumption plan with 20 round trips a day. Phú Yên also said yes to the proposal for three round trips between the province and Hà Nội a day, and four round trips to and from HCM City a day. Nghệ An is not against the resumption, but only wants a limited amount of flights between the province and Hà Nội and HCM City with… Read full this story

