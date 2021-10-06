Ten domestic air routes proposed to be resumed from Oct. 10

Planes of Vietnamese airlines (Photo: VNA) In a report to the MoT, the CAAV said as of October 6, six localities completely agreed with its air route resumption plan, namely the provinces of Dien Bien, Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, and Thanh Hoa, along with Phu Quoc city of Kien Giang province. Four others, comprising HCMC, and Dak Lak, Nghe An, and Thua Thien-Hue provinces, showed partial support while Hanoi, Hai Phong city, and Gia Lai province asked for continued suspension of regular commercial flights. The 10 air routes that could be re-opened are the ones between HCMC and Thanh Hoa, Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, Phu Quoc, Thua Thien-Hue, and Nghe An; and the routes between Thanh Hoa and Khanh Hoa, Buon Ma Thuot city (Dak Lak), and Phu Quoc. The air routes are resumed only when both localities that are home to the airports related to the routes approve. More routes will be added when receiving support from other localities. Each of the routes between HCMC and Thanh Hoa, Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, and Phu Quoc will have four flights per day. Meanwhile, the ones between Thanh Hoa and Khanh Hoa, Buon Ma Thuot,… Read full this story

