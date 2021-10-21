Technological innovation vital for societal development

Webinar "Technology and its Impact" organised by Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (CanCham). — Photo courtesy of CanCham HÀ NỘI — Technological innovation and creativity would promote societal development, heard attendants at a webinar "Technology and its Influence" held by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (CanCham). During the workshop, the speakers also spoke about the opportunities that technology can open up for business and social activities. Besides the constant development of innovations and technologies, environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards have become a set of standards for investors to evaluate their operations and the potential of a company. However, what is the real impact? Where do technology and its impact meet? How does innovation go straight into ESG standards? Those are the questions and topics that experts and entrepreneurs from multinational corporations, companies, and start-ups from the Canadian Business Association in Việt Nam brought up for discussion in the “Technology and its Influence” conference. During the seminar, experts went through the following topics including technology and its impact; innovation and its influence; application of blockchain technology; practical lessons and experiences from the success of businesses like Viamo and ASSIST in the Vietnamese market. In addition… Read full this story

